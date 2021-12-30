Azerbaijan surpasses 11.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 32,103 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,794 citizens received the first dose, 3,591 – the second dose and 26,718 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,318,107 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,166,741 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,673,411 people - the second dose and 1,477,955 people booster dose.

News.Az