Azerbaijan surpasses 11.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Some 32,735 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,396 citizens received the first dose, 4,124 – the second dose and 25,215 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,531,165 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,187,462 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,699,487 people - the second dose and 1,644,216 people booster dose.

News.Az