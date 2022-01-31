Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan surpasses 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan surpasses 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

Some 18 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.    

Over the past day, as many as 5 citizens received the second dose and 13 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 12,000,767 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,230,388 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,742,174 people - the second dose and 2,028,205 people booster dose.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      