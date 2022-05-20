Azerbaijan surpasses 13.7M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
Azerbaijan has administered a total of 3,067 COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.
Azerbaijan has administered over 13.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
More than 5.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.8 million people got their second doses.
Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3.2 million people so far.