Azerbaijan surpasses 9 million COVID vaccine shots administered

As many as 39,810 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected into 14,015 citizens, and the second one to 25,795 citizens.

To date, totally 9,037,099 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,903,419 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,133,680 people - the second dose.

