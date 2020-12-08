Azerbaijan suspends activity of public catering facilities amid COVID-19 spike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work and the process of rendering of services in all spheres, excluding the spheres of work and services established upon the relevant decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, will be suspended throughout Azerbaijan from 00:00 on December 14 through 00:00 on January 18, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Shops, catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, are allowed to render delivery services and sell goods online.

Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country, to curb the further spread of the disease.

News.Az