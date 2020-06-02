Azerbaijan suspends educational process until end of school year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an order on suspension of the educational process in all educational institutions in the country.

The order says that in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, the educational and training process, as well as related events (except for the assessment (certification) of students, exams and interviews on the admission of students to educational institutions, the issuance of various certificates and documents, as well as other events unrelated to the educational process) are suspended in all educational institutions in the country until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The order comes into force from the date (May 30) of signing.

News.Az