Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss expansion of cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides noted bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in a number of areas and that there are great opportunities for expanding this cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Ann Linde of the current security situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, the behavior of Armenia that is contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, and other issues. The parties exchanged views on the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

The FMs discussed Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the OSCE, as well as preparations for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda.

