Azerbaijan-Switzerland cooperation based on mutual respect: Minister

The successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland is based on friendly relations and mutual respect, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event held in Baku to mark the National Day of Switzerland.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in further developing relations with Switzerland, while the mutual trade turnover more than doubled in the first seven months.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war opened up new economic opportunities in the region. Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan invites Swiss companies to benefit from its new economic opportunities.

