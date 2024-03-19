Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss COP29 preparations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the country Thomas Stähli, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.





News.Az