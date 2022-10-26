Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Switzerland economic cooperation is developing actively - ambassador

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have established good dialogue at the political level, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov said at a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that economic cooperation between the two countries is developing actively.

"Azerbaijan's investment in Switzerland reaches $2 billion, and the Swiss investment in Azerbaijan exceeds $1 billion," he added.


