Azerbaijan, Switzerland mull cooperation

On 21 September 2018, Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Christina Marti, Deputy Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland in Bern.

At the meeting, the Swiss official said there were very good relations between the two countries and highly appreciated the meetings and regular dialogue of the Azerbaijani and Swiss presidents within the framework of the annual Davos meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Khalaf Khalafov in his turn drew attention to the importance of holding a political dialogue and consultations between the two countries, including the need for regular political consultations and bilateral high-level visits.



Referring to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khalafov said that the peaceful settlement of the conflict must be based on the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, Armenia's present political leadership is dealing with contradictory political statements aimed at strengthening the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, instead of taking a constructive stance on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, thus undermining the efforts aimed at peace negotiations and posing a threat to the fragile stability and security in the region. The Armenian leadership is responsible for the development of the events in this context and their dangerous consequences.

At the same time, the sides stressed the great potential for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. Swiss companies were invited to participate in national and regional projects, particularly in the non-oil sector, industry, transport and communications, agriculture, pharmacy and tourism. In addition, opportunities for cooperation in vocational education were also discussed.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the regional and international significance of signing the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, the opportunities created at the regional and international levels by the the East-West transport corridor project implemented in the Caspian Sea, as well as international energy projects initiated by our country.

The ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Swiss Confederation and Liechtenstein, Khanim Ibrahimova also participated in the meeting.

News.Az

