Azerbaijan-Switzerland trader made $200m in 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries

In 2017, the trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland amounted to 200 million USD, according to a report released by the Swiss Federal Council.

The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries.

It also hails Azerbaijan`s reforms to diversify the economy and non-oil sector.

News.Az

News.Az