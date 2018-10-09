Azerbaijan-Switzerland trader made $200m in 2017
- 09 Oct 2018 05:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134244
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-switzerland-trader-made-200m-in-2017 Copied
The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries
In 2017, the trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland amounted to 200 million USD, according to a report released by the Swiss Federal Council.
The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries.
It also hails Azerbaijan`s reforms to diversify the economy and non-oil sector.
News.Az