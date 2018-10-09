Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Switzerland trader made $200m in 2017

The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries

In 2017, the trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland amounted to 200 million USD, according to a report released by the Swiss Federal Council.

The report points out good potential for expanding trade relations between the two countries.

It also hails Azerbaijan`s reforms to diversify the economy and non-oil sector.

