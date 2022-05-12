Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation within international organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Tajik minister noted that great importance is attached to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and steps are being taken to strengthen bilateral relations. Noting the important role of reciprocal visits in this regard, Minister Muhriddin referred to the recent visit of the Speaker of the Upper House of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality. Congratulating the opposite side on hosting the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers at a high level, Minister Bayramov said that this meeting created favorable conditions for the discussion of many issues on the agenda by the member states.

He noted that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is at a high level, and our country values the development of bilateral relations with friendly Tajikistan.

The ministers exchanged views on the upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the continuation of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as the prospects for developing relations in the trade and economic sphere, including the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan, and on other issues.

At the meeting, issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations were also discussed.

News.Az