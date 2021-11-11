Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss strengthening cooperation within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Paris on November 10, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the agenda of mutual cooperation and the current situation in the region.

The parties also discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

They further mulled a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az