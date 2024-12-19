Azerbaijan, Tajikistan hold joint intergovernmental commission meeting on trade and economic co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dushanbe hosted the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Zavqi Zavqizoda, Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, delivered speeches at the meeting, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani ministry. Other notable speakers included Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture, Farhad Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and Kanan Guluzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.Following the signing protocol, the Azerbaijani delegation held discussions with Kokhir Rasulzoda, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the Foreign Minister, and Bahodur Sheralizoda, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan.

News.Az