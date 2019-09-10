Yandex metrika counter

“Azerbaijan: Take Another Look” video ad wins international festival

“Azerbaijan: Take Another Look” promotional video by Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has won FilmAT Festival in the category of “Best tourism destination video” in Wa

FilmAT Festival is a member of the International Committee of Tourfilm Festivals – CIFFT (Comité International des Festivals du Film Touristique) with its a seat in Vienna.

The aim of the festival is to present the latest trends in documentaries, TV reports, tourism communication, corporate and institutional films and the recognition of the audio-visual productions according to their artistic level and impact on the target group. The Festival supports the development of national and foreign productions and is organizing a separate Polish and International film competition.

News.Az


