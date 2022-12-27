Azerbaijan takes active part in work of Organization of Turkic States: FM Bayramov

In 2022, Azerbaijan took an active part in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a year-end press conference, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat also hailed the organization’s full support for the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

Bayramov also touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

“Negotiations with the EU on new bilateral agreements are also continuing this year. There are new positive results,” he added.

News.Az