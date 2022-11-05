Azerbaijan takes numerous positive steps to ensure peace – FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has unilaterally taken a number of positive steps to ensure peace, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at an event held at the Foreign Ministry to mark November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov noted that Baku has handed over the bodies of more than 1,700 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan so far.

“However, Armenia has been demonstrating a different attitude for 30 years. Armenia has not yet provided information about the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis reported missing during the First Karabakh War,” the top diplomat added.

