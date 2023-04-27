Azerbaijan takes part in "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 27, the opening ceremony of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises was held at the airbase in the city of Konya, Republic of Türkiye, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises are being conducted with the participation of military personnel from various countries.

First, the participants were briefed about the exercises’ objectives and their conduct area.

Then, on the map, the participants got acquainted with the exercises’

scenario, tasks and activities to be accomplished.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented in the international exercises by its Air Force’s military personnel and aircraft.

