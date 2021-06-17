Azerbaijan takes part in Int'l Trade & Economic Exhibition in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is taking part in the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition that opened in China on June 15, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

As the ministry noted, Azerbaijan is taking part in the exhibition with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the organization of a trade mission in China.

To participate in the exhibition, held this year in an online format due to the restrictions imposed in the city of Harbin amid coronavirus pandemic, a single stand ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ in 3D format with an area of 1,810 square meters was prepared, the message said.

“The stand demonstrates the products of more than 20 companies related to carpet weaving, food and alcoholic beverages industry. Along with this, information is provided on the investment, transport-transit and tourism potential of Azerbaijan,” the ministry stated.

Within the framework of the exhibition, which will last until June 19, the organizers are also advertising Azerbaijani products on various online platforms.

The International Trade and Economic Exhibition, which has been held since 1990, is considered the most significant international exhibition in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang.

News.Az