Azerbaijan taking all steps to minimize cyber threats - minister

Special attention is paid in Azerbaijan to cybersecurity and all steps are being taken to reduce cyber threats to a minimum, Ramin Guluzade, minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan, said at a regional cybersecurity forum in Baku March 13.

He said that thanks to information technologies, Azerbaijan’s economy has switched to a new level, and the relations between the state and citizens have become more transparent.

He noted that information technologies, the internet play a special role in the development of the country. He added that more than 80 percent of the country’s population uses the internet.

Speaking about cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, the minister noted that the organization supports ICT programs being implemented in Azerbaijan.

“These programs contribute to sustainable development in the country,” Guluzade added.

News.Az

