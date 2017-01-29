Azerbaijan talks in PACE about Armenian atrocities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani cultural monuments and cemeteries are being destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is a cradle of Azerbaijani culture, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, said.

Fataliyeva, who is also a chairperson of the Sub-Committee on the European Social Charter of the PACE Committee on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development, made the remarks within the framework of free debates in the PACE, Trend reports.

She said that as a result of acts of vandalism by Armenian occupants, Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in the occupied territories is under the threat of complete destruction.

Fataliyeva added that only international dialogue is the key to win the fight against extremism and violence.

Azerbaijani public figure, MP Rafael Huseynov also made a speech at the event, and spoke about the atrocities committed by the Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly.

The MP said that the Khojaly genocide was recognized by many countries, international organizations and a number of the US states.

Huseynov added that if the mankind is aware of these events, it will be able to resist such crimes in the future.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az