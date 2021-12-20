Azerbaijan Television prepares documentary dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s 60th jubilee (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Television has produced a documentary in connection with the 60th jubilee of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Social Media and PR Department of AzTV, the film is entitled "The President. The Inimitable Diplomacy".

The documentary contains the interviews of presidents, heads of state and government, the world's leading statesmen, chiefs of international organizations and influential journalists. They have commented on the Azerbaijani President's personal characteristics, principal stance and distinctive features characterizing his global leadership.

In the film, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill speak about the works President Ilham Aliyev has carried out for Azerbaijan.

Erdogan notes that Azerbaijan has turned into the center of attraction in the region due to the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

In turn, V. Putin highlights that the Azerbaijani President's main purpose is to see his country, the Azerbaijani people happy.

Nazarbayev points to the fact that the Azerbaijani people has developed under the leadership of the energetic, wise leader during the independence years.

In the film, it has been talked about Azerbaijan's achievements on the economic arena, the significant projects implemented. It has been emphasized that the power given by the economic independence has strengthened the political independence and speeded up the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - the country's No 1 problem.

Special attention is paid in the documentary to the victory of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and Army in the Patriotic War.

In connection with this, Vladimir Putin stresses that President Ilham Aliyev's wisdom has contributed to the suspension of the military operations.

The author of the idea of the film is Rovshan Ragifoghlu, the scriptwriter is Rufat Hamzayev, the video editor is Gafar Maharramova.

The film will be broadcast on President Ilham Aliyev's birthday - on December 24 at 12:00, 16:00 and 22:00 on AzTV.

