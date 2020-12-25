Azerbaijan Television starts broadcasting in liberated Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) has started broadcasting in Shusha for the first time.

According to AzTV's Social Media and Public Relations Department, it is possible to watch Azerbaijani Television and listen to 105 FM radio in Shusha.

"A few days after the end of the war, we started working to restore our television broadcasting. Transmission equipment was installed and from those days it was possible to watch TV in Shusha and listen to the radio. Our main goal is to resume broadcasting in all our liberated lands as soon as possible,” the department said.

In addition, it is planned to establish an AzTV Shusha bureau.

News.Az