Azerbaijan testing new domestic sniper rifle

Azerbaijani sniper rifle called “Vashag” (Lynx), which meets the latest standards, is undergoing tests in the country, Trend reports.

The 8.6 mm sniper rifle with a 70 mm-long liner weighs 6.5 kg.

Despite that the aiming range of the rifle is 1,200 meters, the rifle is able to hit the target at a distance of up to 1,500 meters.

This sniper rifle is capable of shooting a 30-centimeter target from the distance of 1,500 meters.

