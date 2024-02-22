Azerbaijan, Thailand mull prospects for interparliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to explore prospects for interparliamentary cooperation, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the significant role of such meetings in discussing bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues.

The pair hailed Baku`s successful hosting of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, acknowledging the importance of the session`s agenda.

Sharing his positive impressions about Baku, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his recent resounding victory in the election.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan’s triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, resulting in the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, as well as the anti-terrorist measures conducted last year, and extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha affirmed Thailand`s consistent support for the UN Security Council resolutions regarding Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The two also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between the two countries in trade, education, and tourism sectors, emphasizing the role of friendship groups in bolstering interparliamentary relations.

News.Az