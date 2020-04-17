Azerbaijan thanks Georgia for solidarity in COVID-19 fight
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Georgia for demonstrating solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"By illuminating the television tower in its capital, Tbilisi, with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Georgia showed solidarity with Azerbaijan. Thank you, friendly Georgia!" the ministry tweeted.
#Georgia demonstrated solidarity with #Azerbaijan, illuminating the National Flag of ?? on Tbilisi TV Tower.— MFA Azerbaijan?? #StayHomeSaveLives #EvdəQal?? (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 16, 2020
Thank you, friendly Georgia ??!
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/jipcjrPw8P
The television tower was lit with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag. In the evening, the tower began to glow in blue, red and green colors.
