Azerbaijan thanks Georgia for solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Azerbaijan thanks Georgia for solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude to Georgia for demonstrating solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"By illuminating the television tower in its capital, Tbilisi, with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Georgia showed solidarity with Azerbaijan. Thank you, friendly Georgia!" the ministry tweeted. 

The television tower was lit with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag. In the evening, the tower began to glow in blue, red and green colors.

