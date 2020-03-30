Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan thanks U.S. for health assistance in fight against COVID-19

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister has expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable health assistance in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“We express gratitude to the United States for invaluable health assistance to fight COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. By uniting our efforts and supporting each other in these temporary hard times we will defeat coronavirus We stand together with the U.S.,” the ministry tweeted Sunday.

The U.S. Department of State and USAID provided $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan.

“To fight the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Department of State and USAID are providing $1.7 million in health assistance to help Azerbaijan prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication,” the Department of State said in a message.

“Over the past 20 years, the United States has invested nearly $41 million in health alone in Azerbaijan, and more than $890 million in total assistance,” read the message.

