Azerbaijan thwarts attempt by illegal Armenian armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 18, at about 21:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

Moreover, starting from 00:40 to 01:40 on July 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu region, Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, and Ajibaj settlement of the Gafan region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Boyahmad settlement of Julfa region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

News.Az