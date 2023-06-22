Azerbaijan thwarts attempt of illegal Armenia armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojaly regions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stressed.

News.Az