Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan thwarts attempt of illegal Armenia armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan thwarts attempt of illegal Armenia armed detachments to install long-term fortifications

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojaly regions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stressed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      