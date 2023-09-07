Azerbaijan thwarts illegal Armenian armed groups' fortification attempts in Khojavend and Aghdam directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 7, starting from 12:35 to 14:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavend and Aghdam regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry said.

News.Az