Azerbaijan: Tickets for bus trips to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli for November to go on sale

Tickets for regular bus trips for November to the cities of Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli, organized by Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale on 25 October 2022 at 15:00, News.Az reports.

Passengers can buy tickets for the established routes online via the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az. To purchase a ticket, citizens must enter their ID details into the system. Each ticket can be used only by a citizen identified by an ID card. Once a ticket has been purchased, it cannot be transferred to another person. It should also be noted that the ticketing system is integrated with the information systems of relevant government agencies, and passengers who have purchased tickets are given permission to enter the liberated territories. The permission is valid only for those who have purchased tickets and it is non-transferable.

Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency once again recommends citizens not to take seriously ads posted on social networks about organizing tours to Shusha, not to send their documents to the contact numbers shown in the ads, and to purchase tickets themselves without paying extra money to anyone.

It should be noted that the first regular bus routes to Shusha and Aghdam were launched on January 24. The first regular bus route to Fuzuli was launched on June 25.

News.Az