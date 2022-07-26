Azerbaijan: Tickets to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli for August to go on sale

Tickets for regular bus trips in August to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli, organized by the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will go on sale on July 26, 2022 at 15:00, News.Az reports.

In order to ensure the systematization of passenger transport and the formation of a database on passenger transport, ticket sales for the routes are carried out online via the portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az. The online ticketing portal has been integrated into the relevant information systems to ensure security and synchronize access to the liberated territories with the ticketing process and to identify those to whom the discount will be applied.

To purchase a ticket, citizens must enter their ID document details into the system. Each ticket can be used only by a citizen identified by an ID card. Once a ticket has been purchased, it cannot be transferred to another person.

Passengers must book round-trip tickets in advance at the same time.

During the journey, passengers are accompanied by police officers to ensure their safety. Passengers visit historical, cultural and religious monuments in Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli accompanied by a professional guide.

It should be noted that the first regular bus routes to Shusha and Aghdam were launched on January 24. The first regular bus route to Fuzuli was launched on June 25.

