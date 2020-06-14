Azerbaijan tightens coronavirus-related quarantine in some cities and districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has tightened a quarantine regime in some cities and districts amid its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a lockdown was imposed in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.

Activities in all spheres of work, service and trade, as well as public transport and vehicle traffic in the abovementioned cities and districts were stopped.

Residents can leave their place of residence or temporary stay in the event of an imminent threat to their health and safety, if they are in need of emergency medical aid by using the ambulance service only, and in order to attend the funeral of a close relative by seeking permission from 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az