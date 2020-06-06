Azerbaijan tightens coronavirus restrictions in some cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has tightened coronavirus-related quarantine regime in some cities over the weekend to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A lockdown was imposed in the capital Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district. All shopping malls, catering facilities, as well as pharmacies and stores were closed.

The lockdown that started on Friday midnight will last until 6 a.m. local time on Monday.

As of June 6, the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan stand at 7,239, with 4,024 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Some 3,131 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. The health condition of 72 patients out of those 3,131 is assessed as severe, 86 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

A total of 334,863 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az