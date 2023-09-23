Azerbaijan to allow ICRC carry food for Karabakh Armenians via Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi, Lachin-Khankendi roads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conditions are being created for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the transportation of food, medicines and baby food via Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, as well as for the secondment of additional personnel from the organization’s Baku and Geneva offices to the ICRC office in Khankendi, News.az reports.

In this regard, the working group created on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region was given corresponding instructions.

News.Az