Azerbaijan to amend rules for controlling activities of diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will stiffen control over diplomatic activities and concretize the rule for attesting activities of all persons engaged in diplomatic activities.

According to a new item added to Article 14 of the law on diplomatic service, persons with a minimum of one-year work experience in the relevant position who hold an administrative position and conduct administrative-technical service for diplomatic service officials and diplomatic service bodies can be attested and their attestation shall be conducted in no more than once every five years.



According to the amendment made to Item 3 of the same article, the official attestation is conducted in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority. The current version reads as follows: “The procedure for official attestation is defined by relevant legislative acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”



The draft amendment and addition have been submitted for the plenary meeting of the parliament and will be discussed on May 23.

News.Az

News.Az