Azerbaijan to amend rules for temporary stay of Russian nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has announced plans to amend the rules regarding the period of temporary stay of Russian citizens in the country.

The decision to amend the rule comes after Russia's recent changes to its migration laws, which tighten the conditions for foreign citizens staying in the country."The new guidelines and tightening of rules regarding the period of stay applied by the Russian side are considered primarily in the context of the rights of our citizens," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykha Hajizada, said on Saturday."The Azerbaijani side, as in all foreign policy issues, will proceed from the principles of parity and reciprocity in matters of temporary stay and migration," he noted."In this regard, in the coming days, it is planned to amend the rules regarding the period of temporary stay of the Russian Federation citizens in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the spokesman added.A few days ago, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that, per several amendments to the relevant legislation of the Russian Federation, from 1 January 2025, the period of temporary stay of foreign citizens in the territory of Russia will be only 90 days within a calendar year. She also informed that, according to the rules, foreign citizens must also register at the place of their stay within 7 working days from the date of crossing the Russian state border. It should be noted that according to the current rules, this period is 90 days within 180 days, and 180 days within 1 year. We would like to know your opinion on this new decision.

News.Az