Azerbaijan to apply to international courts on number of conventions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will apply to international courts on a number of conventions in the near future, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He was speaking at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, News.Az reports.

"These are conventions on the damage caused to the ecology and the environment in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as on the illegal use of energy resources and natural resources," the minister said.

Speaking about taking practical steps to fulfill the points of the trilateral statement, Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani state, expressing its position, carried out work in this direction within the framework of existing platforms, as well as platforms created for this purpose in 2021.

“The main priority of foreign policy is the development of relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats and in the context of the new realities that have arisen after the 44-day second Karabakh war,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az