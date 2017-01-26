Azerbaijan to appoint trade representatives in embassies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointment of trade representatives in the country’s embassies and consulates abroad on Jan. 26.

Under the decree, the country’s economy minister will appoint trade representatives in the Azerbaijani embassies and consulates abroad to facilitate business ties and increase the effectiveness of export promotion measures, represent and fully protect the trade and economic interests of the country and exporters in foreign countries, and expand the delivery of Azerbaijani products to foreign markets.

According to the decree, the trade representatives will take measures to expand Azerbaijan's trade and economic relations with the country where they are appointed.

The trade representatives will also take measures to protect economic interests, increase exports of goods and services of Azerbaijan, promote the business and investment opportunities in the country, the decree said.

