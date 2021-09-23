Azerbaijan to approve long-term strategic plan for economic development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The five-year strategic plan for the development of Azerbaijan's economy will be adopted by late 2021, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that the plan will contribute to the economic development of the country.

He said that the current pace of growth of Azerbaijan’s GDP exceeded all expectations.

“This year will be followed by growth and export. We see that there is a potential for further secondary processing of raw materials and growth at the expense of this export,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az