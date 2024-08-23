Azerbaijan to attend 7th China International Import Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will join the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2024) in Shanghai from November 5-10, according to the Construction-Supply Union LLC linked to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Preparations for the event are already underway.The exhibition is organized by China’s Ministry of Commerce, the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and the China International Import Expo Bureau. It will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition And Convention Center, with partners including the World Trade Organization, the UN Conference on Trade and Development and UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

News.Az