Azerbaijan to attend “Communication and Content. Caucasus 2017” Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s ICT sector will take part in the international forum "Communication and Content. Caucasus 2017” due in the Georgian city of Borj

The forum will highlight development trends in the region in such sectors as telecommunications, IT and media. The Association of Cable Operators of Azerbaijan is the partner of the forum in Azerbaijan.

“The sphere of telecommunications, information technologies and content has undergone serious transformation in recent years. Companies working in these industries are constantly expanding their capabilities, seeking new approaches for sustainable development. Participation in the forum will provide an opportunity to imagine the future of the industry more clearly and concentrate on more successful business strategies," a representative of the Association of Cable Operators of Azerbaijan told AzerTag reports.

News.Az

News.Az