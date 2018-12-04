Azerbaijan to attend OPEC+ meeting

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will visit Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4-7 at the invitation of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, said

Shahbazov will take part in the 12th meeting of the OPEC-Non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

“Azerbaijan’s energy minister will also participate in the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC

Ministerial Meeting on Dec.7 as part of 175th meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC countries.

During the visit, it is also planned to hold a number of bilateral meetings,” said the message.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC countries, including Azerbaijan, agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the last OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

