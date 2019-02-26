Azerbaijan to attend PACE committee meetings in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the parliamentary committee on international and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov will leave for Paris on Feb. 27 to attend the meetings of the PACE committees, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament on Feb. 26.

A report entitled “Combating money laundering” will be heard and the views on the activity of NGOs in the CoE member-states, on a meeting of the subcommittee on human rights held in Helsinki, on democratic cooperation with Morocco’s parliament, etc. will be exchanged in the Committee on Legal Issues and Human Rights.

PACE’s role and mission will be on the agenda and the UN cooperation within the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be considered at the meeting of the Political Affairs and Democracy Committee.

The situation in Syria, its impact on neighbouring countries will be also discussed and the views on the conference, dedicated to the fight against international terrorism, to be held in April 2019 in St. Petersburg will be exchanged.

During the meetings, Seyidov will express the country's position on the issues which will be discussed.

The visit will end on March 6.

News.Az

