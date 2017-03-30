Azerbaijan to authorize cornea imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to authorize the import of the cornea.

This is according to an amendment to the law on the list of items prohibited for (civil) circulation.

The amendment was tabled by the parliament’s healthcare committee on Thursday, APA reported.



The committee also discussed a separate amendment on items which are owned by a certain party in civil circulation and whose circulation is authorized. The cornea will be added to this list. That is to say, the importing of the cornea will be legal in Azerbaijan.



Both the amendments were recommended for a discussion at parliament’s plenary session.

News.Az

News.Az