Azerbaijan to be represented at ECO Foreign Ministers Council meeting

Dushanbe will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on April 17.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev will attend the meeting, the Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

The event will focus on the implementation of the agreements reached between ECO member states, cooperation within ECO and other international organizations, achievements in the implementation of goals and tasks, according to News.tj.

During the meeting, ECO will adopt a program on support for Afghanistan.

