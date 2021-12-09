Azerbaijan to be represented by Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov at 3+3 format meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov at the first 3+3 meeting that will be held on December 10 in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Leyla Abdullayeva, told News.Az.

The first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the 3+3 format, put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will be held on December 10, 2021 in Moscow.

News.Az