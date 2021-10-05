Azerbaijan to begin COVID vaccination of teenagers aged 12 to 15

Azerbaijan will launch COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers aged 12 to 15 with Pfizer (Comirnaty) mRNA jab, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The Scientific Medical Council of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry made the decision considering the current epidemiological situation, the official permits of the European Medicines Agency, the American Food and Drug Administration to immunize adolescents with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

Teenagers aged 12 to 15 can be safely vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer jab.

Vaccination of teenagers will be carried out in a centralized manner at the Baku Health Center.

